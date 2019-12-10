Hancock County Auditor Charity Rauschenberg urges dog owners to be cautious when purchasing dog licenses online. The site ohdog-license.com is fraudulently selling fake dog licenses for various amounts to unsuspecting dog owners. This website is requesting personal information that the county auditor does not require for a dog license, such as owner’s birth date.

The fake site, which attempts to mimic an official website, claims to provide illegal discounts to senior citizens.

Consumers are advised that all dog licenses sold by the Hancock County auditor arrive in physical form, and can only be purchased online at https://www.doglicenses.us/OH/Hancock/

Visit the Hancock County Auditor website at https://www.co.hancock.oh.us/government-services/auditor.

For more information, call the auditor’s office, (419) 424-7017.