FOSTORIA — A Fostoria man was arrested today for a fire that was set to a vehicle as a result of an ongoing domestic situation.

Harrold L. Black, 41, was charged with arson, a fourth-degree felony, according to a news release provided by the Fostoria Police Department.

Police said Black set fire to a vehicle outside the residence of his estranged girlfriend at 818 E. Fremont St., Fostoria, on Nov. 14. The woman and their son were not home at the time.

Black was arrested and taken to the Seneca County jail.

Numerous items of evidence were sent to both the Ohio BCI crime lab and the State Fire Marshal Laboratory for analysis. The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be pending.