A Findlay woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening on the northeast edge of Findlay, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shianne Newman, 25, of Findlay, was driving a 2018 Ford Focus north on Township Road 230 at 5:54 p.m. when she failed to yield at the Hancock County 212 intersection. Her car collided with a 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Gaye Habib, 24, of Findlay.

Newman was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, the sheriff’s office reported. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

According to the sheriff’s office, Newman was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign. Habib was cited for driving under suspension.

Assisting at the scene were Hanco EMS, Allen Township Fire Department, Frank’s Towing and R&A Towing.