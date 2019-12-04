A man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of a bicyclist he hit on North Main Street in September.

Kory D. Conley, 36, address unknown, was indicted with the second-degree felony on Tuesday by a Hancock County grand jury. Conley is accused of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs as part of the charge.

He was driving north on North Main Street on Sept. 27 when the car he was driving struck the rear of a bicycle ridden by Kenneth C. Bender, 55, of Findlay, Findlay police reported. Bender, who reportedly had been riding in the curb lane, died Oct. 4 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo.

Conley also has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault in the incident. The third-degree felony count also accuses Conley of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide, Conley could face a prison sentence of two to eight years.