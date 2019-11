WEST INDEPENDENCE — Washington Township firefighters were called twice Friday night to douse a garage fire at 23652 U.S. 224, east of West Independence.

Firefighters were first called about 10:56 p.m. Friday, and doused a fire in a garage attached to a house.

But the fire rekindled, and firefighters returned to the scene about 3:15 a.m. today.

The garage was reported to be engulfed in flames, and then the house reportedly exploded about 3:30 a.m. as firefighters arrived.