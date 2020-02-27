Feb. 27, 2020 7:26 PM EST

Michigan State adds more football staffers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State’s football team has hired Jason Novak as strength and conditioning coach and Scott Aligo as director of player personnel.

The school also announced Thursday that Geoff Martzen will serve as the program’s chief of staff.

The Spartans have been filling out their staff since coach Mel Tucker took over earlier this month following Mark Dantonio’s retirement.

Novak was previously head of physical conditioning at IMG Academy and spent four years as the director of strength and conditioning at Central Michigan. Ken Mannie, who was strength and conditioning coach for the Spartans for 25 seasons, announced his retirement this month.

