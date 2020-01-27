Jan. 27, 2020 1:12 PM EST

Michigan’s Zavier Simpson suspended, will miss Nebraska game

AP-BKC–Michigan-Simpson

Paul Sancya, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for an unspecified violation of team policies and will miss Tuesday night’s game at Nebraska.

“While we are disappointed with what has transpired with Zavier, we know there are always lessons to learn and grow from. We take these matters and consequences very seriously,” coach Juwan Howard said Monday. “Moving forward, we will continue to handle this matter appropriately within our program and basketball family.”

Simpson, a senior, averages a team-high 33.8 minutes, along with 12.8 points. He also leads the nation with 8.3 assists per game.

Michigan has lost four straight and five of its last six, sinking toward the bottom of the Big Ten after a bright start in Howard’s first season.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25