Jan. 10, 2020 3:49 PM EST

Michigan State WR Cody White says he’s entering draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State receiver Cody White said Friday he’s forgoing his senior season and entering the 2020 NFL draft.

White made the announcement on social media.

“After a tough decision, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” White said in a message posted on his Twitter account.

White was Michigan State’s leading receiver this season, finishing with 66 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns.

In three seasons, he caught 143 passes for 1,967 yards and 12 TDs for the Spartans.

