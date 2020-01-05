Jan. 5, 2020 5:41 PM EST

Michigan WR Nico Collins staying in school for senior year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is staying in school for his senior season.

Collins announced his plans Sunday on social media.

His return should provide a boost for an offense that has to replace quarterback Shea Patterson, four starting offensive linemen and two key receivers.

Collins has 78 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns over his three-year career. He had 37 catches for 729 yards and seven scores last season for the 17th-ranked Wolverines.

