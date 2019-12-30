Dec. 30, 2019 12:05 PM EST

Gonzaga stays No. 1 in men’s basketball after light schedule

Gonzaga remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following a light holiday schedule.

The Zags, who did not play last week, received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five.

The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia on Sunday. The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16.

No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since climbing to No. 3 in 2017-18.

Oregon is in the top five for the first time since reaching No. 4 in 2016-17, when the Ducks went to the Final Four.

