Dec. 29, 2019 4:12 PM EST

Without Livers, Michigan dominates UMass Lowell 86-60

Jose Juarez, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske had 25 points and eight rebounds, Eli Brooks added 15 points and No. 11 Michigan closed its nonconference schedule with a 86-60 rout over UMass Lowell on Sunday.

The Wolverines played their first game without leading scorer Isaiah Livers after he injured his groin last week against Presbyterian. He’s out indefinitely.

Teske scored the first four points of each half and Michigan (10-3) never trailed, opening the game on a 10-2 run. The 7-foot-1 senior center dominated against the River Hawks, who do not have a player over 6-7.

UMass Lowell had a chance to pull within 10 points late in the first half, but Obadiah Noel’s layup missed and Brooks nailed a 3-pointer to put Michigan up 42-25 at halftime.

The rout was on in the second half, with Michigan stretching the margin to 32 points.

Christian Lutete scored 21 points to lead UMass Lowell (6-9). Noel added 16 points, and Ron Mitchell scored 11 points.

Zavier Simpson had nine points and 10 assists for Michigan.

BIG PICTURE

UMass Lowell: Coach Pat Duquette has a chance at his first winning season in his seven-year tenure with the River Hawks, which started as the program moved into Division I.

Michigan: This was the end of the nonconference schedule for Michigan, which seemed to play powerhouses or pushovers each outing. Getting 10 wins in 2019 was a plus for rookie coach Juwan Howard.

MAKING HIS MARK

Sophomore Brandon Johns Jr. made his first career start to replace Livers. He had six points and four rebounds.

UP NEXT

UMass Lowell: It’s all America East the rest of the way for the River Hawks, who open conference play Jan. 4 at UMBC.

Michigan: The Wolverines open 2020 with a rivalry battle at No. 14 Michigan State on Jan. 5.

