Military: Palestinian stabs and seriously wounds Israeli man

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a Palestinian attacker has stabbed and critically wounded an Israeli man in the West Bank.

The military says the attacker arrived at a mall near a major junction in the southern West Bank on Sunday and stabbed the civilian. Israeli medical teams identified the victim as a 40-year-old stabbed multiple times in the upper body. He was evacuated to a hospital.

Israeli troops shot the attacker, whom Israeli media identified as a 16-year-old from a nearby Palestinian village. His condition was unclear.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. Israeli forces killed over 260 Palestinians in that period, of which Israel says most were attackers.

The near-daily attacks have since significantly decreased.

