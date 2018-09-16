Leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea to sign accord in Saudi Arabia

Posted On Sun. Sep 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Leaders from the East African nations of Ethiopia and Eritrea are to sign an agreement in Saudi Arabia as the two countries ease tensions after decades of hostilities.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency says Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki are both in the Saudi city of Jiddah ahead of the meeting Sunday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also expected to be present at the meeting.

Few details about the agreement have been released. However, the U.N. on Friday described the Jiddah meeting as “the signing ceremony of the peace agreement” between the two countries.

Ahmed and Afwerki signed a “Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship” on July 9, ending 20 years of enmity and formally restoring diplomatic relations between the neighboring countries.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company