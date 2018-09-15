Pope paying tribute in Sicily to priest slain by Mafia

Posted On Sat. Sep 15th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Pope Francis is paying tribute in Sicily to a priest who worked to keep youths away from the Mafia and was slain by mobsters.

Francis says he flew to the Mediterranean island Saturday morning to mark the 25th anniversary of the assassination in a Palermo slum of a “martyr priest,” the Rev. Giuseppe “Pino” Puglisi, who was beatified in 2013.

The daylong visit to honor a priest who encouraged young people in a poor Palermo neighborhood to spurn Cosa Nostra comes as the Catholic church is battered by revelations that many priests and bishops sexually abused children or protected abusers.

Pressure is building on Francis to say what he knew about the sexual misconduct of U.S. prelate Theodore McCarrick, who recently was stripped of his cardinal’s rank by the pope.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend RT Edition 9/15

70 Years of the Emmys! | Parade

70 Years of The Emmys | Parade

Spry Living Magazine September 2018 issue!

Eat Smarter to Feel Better | Spry Living Sept.

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company