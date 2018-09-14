Erdogan, Putin to meet as Turkey seeks solution for Idlib

Posted On Fri. Sep 14th, 2018
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says his country is still working for a peaceful solution for Syria’s rebel-held province of Idlib, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would hold talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Turkish media said the two leaders would meet in the Russian city of Sochi.

Speaking during a visit to Pakistan on Friday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “We will continue our efforts with Iran and with Russia. … We will continue our efforts on international platforms as well.” His comments were broadcast live on Turkish television.

At a meeting in Tehran last week, the leaders of Russia and Iran backed military operations in Idlib despite pleas from Erdogan for a cease-fire.

Turkey fears a humanitarian crisis in Idlib, which straddles Turkey’s borders and is home to more than 3 million people.

