Taliban say they’re ready for second round of talks with US

Posted On Wed. Sep 12th, 2018
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say they are ready for another round of talks with the U.S., which is likely to focus on prisoner exchange, confidence building measures, and ways to move from back-door meetings to formal negotiations.

In separate interviews in recent days, Taliban officials, who asked to stay anonymous because they are not authorized to speak to the media, recounted details of a meeting held in July with Alice Wells, Washington’s top envoy to the region. One of the officials said the meeting ended with a plan to meet again in September. The U.S. has refused to confirm or deny that meeting.

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press from Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, said they are waiting on Washington for a second meeting date.

