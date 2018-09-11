Officials: Bus crash in south India kills at least 45 people

Posted On Tue. Sep 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of south India plunged off a road on Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, officials said. At least 25 other people were injured.

The driver lost control as he tried to avoid another bus on the crowded road leading from the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple in Telangana state, said Narendar, a local official who uses only one name.

Passersby rushed to help, carrying the dead and injured though thick grass and up the hill to the road. The injured were taken to area hospitals.

An investigation has been ordered into the cause of the accident, Narendar said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company