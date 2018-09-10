UK inquest begins into attack on bridge, Parliament

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — England’s chief coroner has begun an inquest into the deaths of five people who died last year in an extremist attack on Britain’s Parliament, saying it was “82 seconds of high and terrible drama.”

Mark Lucraft said the “lives of many were torn apart” in that brief period when an extremist killed four people on Westminster Bridge and then fatally stabbed a police officer guarding Parliament.

Dozens more were injured in the March 22, 2017 attack carried out by 52-year-old Khalid Masood in a rented vehicle.

The coroner asked for a minute’s silence to honor the victims at the start of the inquest.

The proceedings included brief portraits of the victims. The inquest is expected to determine the cause of death for each victim.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company