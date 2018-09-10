Officials: Taliban attack Afghan security forces, killing 21

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban has attacked Afghan security forces in the country’s north, killing at least 21.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, head of the provincial council in Kunduz province, says at least 13 were killed in an attack on a checkpoint they were manning in Dashti Archi district, with another 15 security forces wounded. The firefight began late Sunday and continued into Monday morning.

Meanwhile in Zawzjan province, Provincial Police Chief Gen. Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani says Fighting Monday morning with Taliban in Khamyab district left at least eight police killed, forcing the troops to withdraw from a district headquarters to avoid civilian causalities after intense fighting. Three other police were wounded, he added, while seven Taliban were killed and eight were wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed both attacks.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company