North Korea wraps up 70th anniversary with mass rally

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Tens of thousands of North Korean students have rallied in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square in the final major event of the country’s 70th anniversary.

The elaborate celebrations marking the Sept. 9 anniversary focused on leader Kim Jong Un’s economic strategies and downplayed the missiles and nuclear weapons that brought it to the brink of conflict with the United States just one year ago.

The main event was a military parade on Sunday, which unlike the country’s previous two parades had no long-range missiles. The rally Monday night featured a sea of university and high school students carrying torches that spelled out giant slogans when seen from above the square.

Kim did not attend.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company