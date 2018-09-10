Man arrested after car-ramming at Lyon airport

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PARIS (AP) — A man rammed his car through two glass doors and sped onto a runway at the international airport in Lyon, southeast France, on Monday before being arrested by police who laid chase in vans and on foot.

In scenes captured on amateur video, the car is seen hitting a bump, then going airborne and landing in a cloud of dust. The driver then jumped out while the vehicle was still rolling and sprinted off on foot, pursued by a police van.

Other police vehicles and officers on foot then tried to cut off his escape until one of them managed to catch up with the suspect and wrestle him to the ground, the video showed.

Local government press officer Christelle Monteagudo said the man’s motives were unknown and that nothing was being ruled out.

She said the man first drove the wrong way on the A43 highway and crashed into a barrier at a small aerodrome before heading to Lyon’s much larger Saint Exupery airport.

There, the car rammed through two glass doors at the airport’s Terminal 1 to drive onto the runways, she said.

She said flights have been halted.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company