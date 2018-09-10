In 1st key speech, new UN rights chief airs concerns

Posted On Mon. Sep 10th, 2018
GENEVA (AP) — The new U.N. human rights chief is warning of abuses worldwide, citing among others the Trump administration’s “unconscionable” separations of migrant families and urging Europe to create a dedicated search and rescue operation for migrants in the Mediterranean.

Michelle Bachelet made her first address to the Human Rights Council as it opened a three-week session Monday. The former Chilean president became U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights this month.

She denounced a lack of “redress” for migrant families who were separated by U.S. authorities after being detained in a now-discontinued practice of separating children from their families.

According to prepared remarks, Bachelet said “attacks and persecution appear to be continuing” against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

She expressed concern about “ongoing military operations” in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province.

