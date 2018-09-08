Swedes weigh choices before vote likely to boost far-right

Posted On Sat. Sep 8th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish political candidates are making their final pitches to voters on the eve of a general election expected to see a far-right anti-immigrant party make historic gains.

The election on Sunday is the first since Sweden accepted 163,000 migrants in 2015, the largest number relative to the total population of any European state during the massive migrant influx into Europe.

The Sweden Democrats, a party rooted in a neo-Nazi movement but which has been working to soften its image, has been breaking down longstanding taboos surrounding public discourse on immigration and integration.

During a heated debate Friday evening, party leader Jimmie Akesson caused a stir by saying migrants have trouble finding jobs because “they can’t adjust to Sweden.” The broadcaster SVT called his remarks degrading and undemocratic.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Live Younger edition Sept. 9!

Live Younger | Parade Sept. 9

Fostoria Weekend Sept. 8th!

RT Weekend of Sept. 8

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company