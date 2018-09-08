Official: Katyusha rockets fired at Basra airport in Iraq

Posted On Sat. Sep 8th, 2018
BASRA, Iraq (AP) — An official at Iraq’s Basra airport says unknown assailants have fired three Katyusha rockets at the airport, adding that no casualties were reported.

The official says it was not clear who was behind the Saturday morning attack, which followed a chaotic night that saw hundreds of angry protesters storm and set fire to the Iranian consulate and other Iranian interests in Basra.

The protests in Basra are the most serious to shake Iraq’s oil-rich southern Shiite heartland in years. Protesters are calling for an end to endemic corruption, soaring joblessness and poor public services.

The airport official said the Katyusha attack did not disrupt flights in or out of the city. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack at about 8 a.m. local time.

