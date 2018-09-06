Pompeo, Mattis set for meetings with top Indian officials

Posted On Thu. Sep 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis are holding long-delayed talks with top Indian officials, looking to shore up the alliance with one of Washington’s top regional partners.

The so-called “2+2” talks are scheduled to last just a few hours Thursday and focus on strategic and security issues. They come amid a series of divisive issues, including Washington’s demands that India stop buying Iranian oil and Russian military supplies, and even news reports that President Donald Trump has mimicked the accent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But with trade and strategic ties growing quickly between the U.S. and India, both countries are keen to downplay potential diplomatic troubles.

