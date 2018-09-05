US’s Pompeo arrives in Pakistan hoping to ‘reset’ relations

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Pakistan as relations between the two countries sink to a new low.

Pompeo says he wants to “reset” strained relations, but the appointment of Zalmay Khalilzad as a special adviser on reconciliation in Afghanistan could complicate his job.

Says Zahid Hussain, defense analyst and author of two books on militancy in the region: “He has been very critical of Pakistan in the past and his appointment will not help move things forward.”

Pompeo will hold meetings with new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the country’s powerful army chief and foreign minister. He leaves later Wednesday for India.

Afghanistan and the prospects of a negotiated end to the war are likely to dominate talks.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company