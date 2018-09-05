Iran’s rial at worst rate yet amid collapse of nuclear deal

Posted On Wed. Sep 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Iranian rial has fallen to its lowest rate on record, with the currency now trading at over 150,000 to the U.S. dollar.

Since Saturday, the start of the Iranian working week, the rial has dropped over a quarter of its value.

On Wednesday, the end of the working week, currency exchange shops in Tehran posted rates of over 150,000 rials to $1.

There was no immediate acknowledgement of the drop on state media.

The collapse of Iran’s currency has been fanned by President Donald Trump’s decision to pull America out of the nuclear deal with world powers in May. That’s despite the United Nations acknowledging Tehran still abides by the deal’s terms, which saw it limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company