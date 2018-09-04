UK’s Labour Party meets in bid to calm anti-Semitism crisis

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
LONDON (AP) — The governing body of Britain’s Labour Party is meeting in an attempt to defuse a crisis over anti-Semitism that has caused a schism within its ranks.

Rival groups of protesters gathered outside Labour’s London headquarters Tuesday, as its National Executive Committee debated whether to adopt a definition of anti-Semitism approved by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

Labour’s adoption of a more limited definition — omitting some of the alliance’s language around criticism of Israel — renewed claims that the party has become hostile to Jews under leader Jeremy Corbyn, a longtime supporter of the Palestinians.

Corbyn says anti-Semitism has no place in the Labour Party, but some members think he has failed to stamp out anti-Jewish prejudice.

Corbyn supporters accuse opponents and right-wing media outlets of misrepresenting the leader’s views.

