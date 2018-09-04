German minister: Mistakes made in Chemnitz suspects’ cases

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official says mistakes were made in the cases of two asylum-seekers who have been implicated in the slaying of a German man that sparked large-scale far-right protests in Chemnitz.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Tuesday that poor communication between Germany’s migration office and other authorities meant the deadline was missed to return Iraqi Yousif A. to Bulgaria, the country responsible for his case under European rules that migrants must apply for asylum where they first enter the EU.

Seehofer says there were also cooperation issues in the case of Syrian Alaa S.

Both men, whose last names weren’t disclosed, are held on manslaughter charges. The Aug. 26 fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Daniel Hillig has sparked anti-migrant protests that shocked many in Germany and beyond.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company