Duterte voids amnesty of critical senator, orders his arrest

Posted On Tue. Sep 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has voided an amnesty given to a former rebel military officer and ordered the arrest of the man who as a senator has been one of the president’s fiercest critics.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV spoke Tuesday in the Senate to condemn Duterte’s move against him as illegal and draconian but added he won’t resist arrest.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Duterte signed a proclamation last week voiding the 2011 amnesty because Trillanes failed to comply with all the amnesty requirements, including a clear admission of his involvement in past coup attempts.

Guevarra says law enforcers can enforce Duterte’s arrest order anytime.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company