Thousands expected to German concert against far right

CHEMNITZ, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to follow a call by some of Germany’s most popular bands who are staging a concert in the eastern German city of Chemnitz against far-right protests.

Monday evening’s performances come in reaction to a week of sometimes violent rallies by far-right groups against migrants — and leftist counter-protests.

The protests were triggered by the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German man in Chemnitz on Aug. 26, allegedly by two migrants from Iraq and Syria.

The tension that has built up over the past week in Chemnitz reflects the growing polarization over Germany’s ongoing effort to come to terms with an influx of more than 1 million refugees and migrants to the country since 2015.

The concert is being promoted under the #WeAreMore hashtag.

