Netanyahu warmly welcomes Philippines’ Duterte to Israel

Posted On Mon. Sep 3rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended a warm welcome to controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of three agreements Monday in trade, science and care-giving. Netanyahu highlighted the countries’ long friendship, how the Philippines took in Jewish refugees after World War II and was the only Asian nation to vote for Israel’s establishment.

Netanyahu told Duterte: “We remember our friends and that friendship has blossomed over the years and especially over the last few years.”

Duterte has been accused of condoning human rights abuses in his deadly drug crackdown and has made controversial comments about the Holocaust.

The 73-year-old Duterte, a former government prosecutor who has repeatedly threatened drug dealers with death, says “Israel can expect any help that the Philippines can extend.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company