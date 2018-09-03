Abu Dhabi delays exhibition of da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’

Posted On Mon. Sep 3rd, 2018
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Abu Dhabi say the unveiling of Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “Salvator Mundi” at the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been indefinitely postponed.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism tweeted Monday about the delay, saying “more details will be announced soon.”

The department did not respond to a request for comment.

The Renaissance oil painting of Christ, whose title in Latin means “Savior of the World,” sold for a record-breaking $450 million at an auction in New York at Christie’s in November.

The painting depicts a blue-robed Jesus holding a crystal orb and gazing directly at the viewer.

It was to be displayed from Sept. 18.

