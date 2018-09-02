Ukrainian city honors Jews on Holocaust anniversary

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian city of Lviv, once a major center of Jewish life in Eastern Europe, is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the annihilation of the city’s Jewish population by Nazi Germany and honoring those working today to remember and preserve what they can of that vanished world.

City authorities will honor recipients during Sunday’s ceremony with glass keys modeled by an American artist on an old metal synagogue key that she found at a Lviv market. The event, which will include a concert set amid the ruins of synagogues, comes amid a larger attempt to remember and celebrate the Jews of this region.

Organizers says it is the first time the city in western Ukraine has acknowledged in such an extensive way the work of Jewish heritage preservation.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company