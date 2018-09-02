Kaczynski wants Poland to be like western EU nations

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leader of Poland’s conservative political party, whose policies have led to clashes with European Union leaders, says he wants the country to be like western EU nations “in every respect” over the next two decades.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s declaration Sunday opened the electoral campaign of the Law and Justice party before Oct.21 local elections in which the party wants to strengthen its firm grip on power.

The party’s criticism of EU rules and its reorganization of the judiciary have raised questions about Poland’s rule of law and attachment to the bloc.

Kaczynski said that Poles “want to be in the European Union” as a way of improving their living standards.

