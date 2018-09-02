Foreign minister to Germans: get off the couch, fight racism

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
CHEMNITZ, Germany (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has told his fellow countrymen they’re too lazy when it comes to battling racism and fighting for democracy.

Heiko Maas said Sunday that “we have to get off the couch and open the mouth.”

Maas told weekly Bild am Sonntag that “our generation was given freedom, rule of law and democracy as a present. We didn’t have to fight for it; (now) we’re taking it too much for granted.”

Maas’ comments followed Saturday’s demonstrations by about 4,500 far-right protesters in Chemnitz, who were rallying against migration a week after a German was killed in the eastern city, allegedly by two migrants. Around 4,000 leftist protesters also marched through the city in a counter-protest, and 1,800 police officers were deployed to keep the groups apart.

