Yemen’s rebels say they targeted Saudi ship

Posted On Sat. Sep 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Shiite rebels say they have targeted a Saudi ship off the kingdom’s southern province of Jizan.

The rebel-run Al-Masirah TV channel reported on Saturday that the attack on the Saudi “battleship” was in response to an earlier airstrike that killed at least five fishermen off Yemen’s coast, blamed on the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned rebels, known as Houthis. The report did not provide details on casualties.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s civil war has been raging for more than three years. The coalition backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government and aims to restore it to power.

Rebel attacks on Saudi ships prompted Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, Aramco, to temporarily suspend oil shipments in late July. It resumed them after taking security measures.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company