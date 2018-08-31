Pakistan says it stands with Iran as US re-imposes sanctions

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif that his country’s fully supports Iran’s stance regarding its nuclear deal with major world powers.

Zarif’s visit to Pakistan Friday comes as both Tehran and Islamabad are struggling with fraught relationships with Washington, which withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord in May and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

In a statement, Qureshi said he hoped that the other nations in the accord will honor their commitments.

He added that International Atomic Energy Agency has said that Iran has adhered to the agreement.

Relations between Pakistan and Iran have been turbulent in recent years, complicated by Pakistan’s close ties with Saudi Arabia, Iran’s regional foe.

