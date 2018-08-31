Norway police search for armed man in southwestern park

Posted On Fri. Aug 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Norway say they are searching for an armed man who has been spotted inside a popular activity park in the southwestern part of the country.

Police said on Twitter Friday that they have protectively evacuated the Skien Fritidspark north of Porsgrunn, less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Oslo and that emergency services were on site.

However, police said no threats have been made and that no shots have been fired and that children were safe inside schools and kindergartens.

It was not immediately known how many people were evacuated.

Local newspaper Telemarksavis said the man was wearing some kind of military fatigue and was armed with what resembles an automatic weapon.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company