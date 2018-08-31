Dutch police shoot suspect after stabbing at train station

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Police in the Dutch capital shot and wounded a suspect Friday following a stabbing at Amsterdam’s busy central railway station.

Amsterdam police said in a series of tweets that two people were injured in the stabbing and the suspect was then shot by officers. All three people were taken to a hospital.

Police said that two platforms were closed to train traffic, but the station wasn’t evacuated.

The motive for the stabbing wasn’t immediately clear. Further details weren’t available.

Central Station is a busy entry and exit point for visitors to the Dutch capital, with regular trains linking it to the city’s Schiphol Airport. Friday is one of the busiest days of the week, with many tourists arriving for the weekend.

