Resignation of once-towering Salmond leaves Scotland reeling

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s governing Scottish National Party is reeling after the resignation of Alex Salmond, the former leader who built the separatist party into a major political force and took the country to the brink of independence from the United Kingdom.

Salmond quit the party he once led late Wednesday amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations. Salmond denies the harassment claims from two staffers, and said “I absolutely reject any suggestion of criminality.”

He said he was quitting to prevent divisions in the party from worsening.

Salmond also launched a crowdfunding campaign for legal action against the SNP-led Scottish government over the complaints process activated against him. By Thursday he had exceeded his 50,000 pound ($65,000) target.

Current SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says she feels “huge sadness about this whole situation.”

