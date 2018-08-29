Iraq official: Suicide bomber kills 6 at checkpoint in Anbar

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi security official says a suicide bomber has targeted a security checkpoint in the western province of Anbar, killing six people.

Maj. Gen. Qasem al-Dulaimi tells The Associated Press the attacker drove a booby-trapped vehicle into a joint security checkpoint managed by the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces at the southern entrance of the town of al-Qaem, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Syrian border.

Al-Dulaimi says four security forces and two civilians were killed in the blast.

He blamed the Islamic State group for the attack.

Al-Qaem is a former Islamic State group stronghold on Anbar’s border with Syria.

