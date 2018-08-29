Britons sent abroad as children sue government over abuse

Posted On Wed. Aug 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Britons who were sent overseas as children under state-approved programs from 1945 to 1970 are suing the British government over the abuse and neglect they suffered.

In March a child abuse inquiry ordered the government compensate 2,000 survivors of programs that sent poor children and orphans to countries including Australia, Canada and Southern Rhodesia — now Zimbabwe.

Many ended up in institutions where they were physically and sexually abused, or were sent to work as farm laborers.

Lawyer Alan Collins, who represents more than 100 survivors, says he has filed papers at London’s High Court because the government has not set up a compensation plan.

Collins said Wednesday that he hoped the government would show “common decency and humanity.”

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company