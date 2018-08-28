Japanese man on way home after release from NKorean custody

TOKYO (AP) — Media reports say a Japanese man released by North Korea after being accused of a crime has arrived in Beijing from Pyongyang and is expected to return home.

Tomoyuki Sugimoto had been in North Korean custody for an investigation into the unspecified crime, but the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday the country decided to be lenient and expel him for humanitarian reasons.

Kyodo News confirmed Sugimoto’s arrival in Beijing on Tuesday morning. NHK television quoted a Japanese diplomat as confirming the man’s identity. He is expected to return home later Tuesday.

Japanese officials refused to confirm the reports publicly.

Earlier reports say Sugimoto was believed to be a videographer and North Korea may have suspected him of filming a military facility.

