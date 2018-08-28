Italy journalist says he helped pen bombshell against pope

ROME (AP) — An Italian journalist who says he helped a former Vatican diplomat pen his bombshell allegation of sex abuse cover-up against Pope Francis says he persuaded the archbishop to go public after the U.S. church was thrown into turmoil by sex abuse revelations in the Pennsylvania grand jury report.

Marco Tosatti said he helped Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano write and edit his 11-page testimony, saying the two sat side-by-side at a wooden table in Tosatti’s living room for three hours on Aug. 22.

Tosatti told The Associated Press that Vigano, a previous acquaintance, had called him a few weeks ago asking to meet. He then proceeded to tell Tosatti the stories that became the basis of his testimony against the pope.

Vigano’s allegations have thrown Francis’ 5-year papacy into crisis.

