Iran president defends administration amid economic woes

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sought to defend his administration amid ongoing economic problems fanned by America’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal.

Rouhani spoke Tuesday before the Iranian parliament and linked nationwide demonstrations that rocked the country in December to January to President Donald Trump’s decision months later to withdraw from the accord.

The president said: “Be aware that sabotage creates destruction. Be aware that painting a bleak picture of people’s lives will lead to further darkness.”

Rouhani also made a cryptic remark that Iran had a “third way” to deal with the crisis other than abandoning or staying in the nuclear deal. He did not elaborate, but said he mentioned it to French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

