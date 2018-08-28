Iran president defends administration amid economic woes

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sought to defend his administration amid ongoing economic problems fanned by America’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal.

Rouhani spoke Tuesday before the Iranian parliament and linked nationwide demonstrations that rocked the country in December to January to President Donald Trump’s decision months later to withdraw from the accord.

The president said: “Be aware that sabotage creates destruction. Be aware that painting a bleak picture of people’s lives will lead to further darkness.”

Rouhani also made a cryptic remark that Iran had a “third way” to deal with the crisis other than abandoning or staying in the nuclear deal. He did not elaborate, but said he mentioned it to French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company