Germany: 6 people injured during violent far-right protest

Posted On Tue. Aug 28th, 2018
BERLIN (AP) — At least six people have been injured after bottles and fireworks were thrown during a far-right protest in the eastern German city of Chemnitz.

German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that Chemnitz police acknowledged having mobilized too few officers for the demonstration Monday night, which erupted into clashes between neo-Nazis and left-wing counter-protesters.

The far-right protest was sparked by the death of a 35-year-old German man Sunday following a violent altercation with several other men. Two other men were injured. A 22-year-old Syrian and a 21 year-old Iraqi have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Footage showed far-right protesters trying to break through police lines on Monday night, performing Nazi salutes and chanting “the national resistance is marching here!”

