Moroccan star arrested in France over alleged rape

Posted On Mon. Aug 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PARIS (AP) — A French prosecutor said Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred is being held in police custody on suspicion of committing a rape in the town of Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.

Draguignan prosecutor’s office said Lamjarred, 33, was arrested on Sunday, without providing details.

Police custody for rape-related cases can last up to 48 hours.

Lamjarred was previously arrested in October 2016 for having assaulted a French woman in a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysee avenue. He was charged with aggravated rape and assault.

The case has not been brought to trial yet.

Lamjarred is well known on the Arab pop music scene. His video “Lm3allem” has over 650 million views on Youtube.

King Mohammed VI awarded him Morocco’s highest national honor in 2015.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company