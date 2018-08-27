Iran says it signed deal to help rebuild Syria’s military

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s defense minister says his country has signed a deal with Syria to rebuild the Syrian armed forces that have been battered by years of war.

Amir Hatami, who is on a two-day visit to Syria, told the Beirut-based al-Mayadeen TV station in an interview aired Monday that the agreement is to also develop Syria’s military industry.

Iran has been an essential backer of Syria’s government in the civil war now in its seventh year, providing advisers, military supplies, training and thousands of militiamen to fight alongside the Syrian army.

Israel has been critical of Iran’s expanding role in Syria, saying it won’t tolerate an Iranian permanent military presence near its frontiers.

Hatami said Iran is in Syria at the invitation of its government.

