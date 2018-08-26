The Latest: Zimbabwe leader to launch inquiry into violence

Posted On Sun. Aug 26th, 2018
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The Latest on Zimbabwe’s presidential election (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Zimbabwe’s president after taking the oath of office says he will soon appoint a commission of inquiry to look into the “isolated and unfortunate” post-election violence in which six people were killed when the military dispersed opposition protesters in the capital.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the commission of inquiry will make its findings public.

The violence two days after the peaceful July 30 vote raised international concerns about renewed harassment of the opposition even as Mnangagwa praised a “flowering of democracy” after Robert Mugabe’s repressive 37-year rule.

Mnangagwa on Sunday opened his speech by reading a letter from the 94-year-old Mugabe offering congratulations and saying he could not attend because “I’m not well.”

___

11:45 a.m.

Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken the oath as Zimbabwe’s president after a bitterly disputed election. Cheers ring out in a national stadium at his inauguration as the country moves on from the decades-long rule of Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa first took office in November after Mugabe resigned under military pressure, and narrowly won a July 30 election that the opposition alleged was rigged. The Constitutional Court on Friday rejected those claims.

The 75-year-old Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe confidant, now faces the mammoth task of rebuilding a worsening economy and uniting a nation deeply divided by a vote that many hoped would deliver change.

___

9:30 a.m.

Zimbabweans have begun arriving at a national stadium for the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after a bitterly disputed election.

This is the second swearing-in of Mnangagwa in just nine months as a country once jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now more subdued after the reemergence of harassment of the opposition.

Banners on state-run television say “You are all invited” to the inauguration, but many Zimbabweans wonder what’s next after the Constitutional Court rejected opposition claims of vote-rigging. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has vowed peaceful protests.

A deadly military crackdown after the peaceful vote hurt Mnangagwa’s aspirations for a credible election that would reverse Zimbabwe’s status as a global pariah and bring badly needed investment in an economy that collapsed under Mugabe’s 37-year rule.

